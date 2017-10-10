quick reads

The big news: Toll in NTPC plant explosion rises to 22, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: Three people were killed in a shooting in Denver, and the advocate who allegedly helped the accused in the Junaid Khan lynching case resigned.

A labourer who sustained burn injuries at NTPC's Unchahar Power Plant being brought to Raebareli district hospital for treatment on Wednesday. | PTI

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Toll in NTPC plant explosion rises to 22, Rahul Gandhi to visit today: A team of the National Disaster Response Force is at the site.  
  2. Three killed in shooting inside Walmart store in Denver suburb: Investigators are talking to witnesses and reviewing security footage to find information about the attacker.  
  3. Advocate who allegedly helped accused in Junaid Khan lynching case resigns: Last week, additional district and sessions judge had asked the state, the advocate general’s office and the Bar Council to take action against Naveen Kaushik.  
  4. Rohit, Dhawan power India to first T20I win against New Zealand in Nehra’s swansong: India romped to a 53-run win in Delhi to give a fitting farewell to the veteran pacer, who called time on his playing career on Wednesday.  
  5. FBI files charges against accused Uzbek man, says he planned the New York attacks for two months: Investigators found 3,800 images and 90 violent propaganda videos of the Islamic State group from Sayfullo Saipov’ phones.  
  6. Ikea buys 10-acre plot in Gurugram for Rs 842 crore: This is the single largest property auction by Haryana’s development authority.  
  7. Rajasthan High Court asks police to investigate case of alleged ‘love jihad’: A 22-year-old woman’s brother filed a plea that she was forcefully converted to Islam and that the police refused to file an FIR on the family’s complaint.
  8. Facebook says boosting security for users will hit profits even as revenue crosses $10 billion: The total revenue rose 47% year-on-year to $10.33 billion in July-September, beating analysts’ estimate of $9.84 billion.
  9. Osama bin Laden’s video collection included ‘Tom and Jerry’, memes and documentaries, says CIA: The agency released nearly 4,70,000 files that were seized during the raid that killed the al Qaeda leader in May 2011.
  10. Stay the release of ‘Padmavati’, BJP asks Election Commission: The party wants a ‘pre-release viewing of the film by select Rajput representatives to alleviate their raised tempers’..  
