The big news: Toll in NTPC plant explosion rises to 22, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Three people were killed in a shooting in Denver, and the advocate who allegedly helped the accused in the Junaid Khan lynching case resigned.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Toll in NTPC plant explosion rises to 22, Rahul Gandhi to visit today: A team of the National Disaster Response Force is at the site.
- Three killed in shooting inside Walmart store in Denver suburb: Investigators are talking to witnesses and reviewing security footage to find information about the attacker.
- Advocate who allegedly helped accused in Junaid Khan lynching case resigns: Last week, additional district and sessions judge had asked the state, the advocate general’s office and the Bar Council to take action against Naveen Kaushik.
- Rohit, Dhawan power India to first T20I win against New Zealand in Nehra’s swansong: India romped to a 53-run win in Delhi to give a fitting farewell to the veteran pacer, who called time on his playing career on Wednesday.
- FBI files charges against accused Uzbek man, says he planned the New York attacks for two months: Investigators found 3,800 images and 90 violent propaganda videos of the Islamic State group from Sayfullo Saipov’ phones.
- Ikea buys 10-acre plot in Gurugram for Rs 842 crore: This is the single largest property auction by Haryana’s development authority.
- Rajasthan High Court asks police to investigate case of alleged ‘love jihad’: A 22-year-old woman’s brother filed a plea that she was forcefully converted to Islam and that the police refused to file an FIR on the family’s complaint.
- Facebook says boosting security for users will hit profits even as revenue crosses $10 billion: The total revenue rose 47% year-on-year to $10.33 billion in July-September, beating analysts’ estimate of $9.84 billion.
- Osama bin Laden’s video collection included ‘Tom and Jerry’, memes and documentaries, says CIA: The agency released nearly 4,70,000 files that were seized during the raid that killed the al Qaeda leader in May 2011.
- Stay the release of ‘Padmavati’, BJP asks Election Commission: The party wants a ‘pre-release viewing of the film by select Rajput representatives to alleviate their raised tempers’..