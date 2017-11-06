Syed Salman Chishty of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, who on Sunday disputed the claims of a 50-member team of having cooked a record amount khichdi said his tweets were meant to set the record straight. The 50-member team had cooked 918 kg of khichdi at the World Food India event in New Delhi on November 4.

“It is getting about the details right and getting the message across,” Chishty told Scroll.in. He said he had not yet thought of applying to the Guinness Book of World Records for receiving a formal recognition for the Dargah’s work. “As sufis, we do not want to be in the limelight, but the work we do should be acknowledged.”

On Sunday, Chishty said that about 2,400 kg of vegetarian sweet rice are cooked daily in two pots – one has a capacity to cook up to 3,000 kg of rice and the other 1,500 kg – at the dargah for over the past 450 years.

We at #AjmerSharif Dargah make 800kg VegSweetRice #Khichdi in smallDeg.

1600Kg in bigDeg everyday since 450years.

Must apply @GWR @MOFPI_GOI pic.twitter.com/bLpb6bWeSO — Syed Salman Chishty (@sufimusafir) November 4, 2017

About 20 traditional cooks, bawarchis, from 4 families have the responsibility of making this sumptuous meal, he added.