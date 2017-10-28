state news

German, who was involved in altercation with railway staff, arrested for travelling on forged visa

A worker was arrested on Sunday for allegedly beating Holger Erik Misch for ignoring his greeting.

by 
HT Photo

The German man, who was involved in an altercation at a railway station in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district last week, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly travelling on a forged visa. Superintendent of Police RP Singh told PTI that Holger Erik Misch did not have a tourist visa and was also carrying a forged visa.

Railway official Aman Kumar was arrested on Sunday after the Berlin resident alleged that he had beaten him on November 3 for ignoring his greetings. Kumar, however, claimed that Misch had hit him and two policemen. Non-congnisable reports were registered based on both complaints.

The police believe that the German has “anger management issues, depression or some aberration as he was aggressive with a railway employee and also with the police”.

Officers said that an FIR was lodged against him in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, on July 5 for allegedly attacking an individual with a sharp-edged weapon. “His passport and visa are deposited with the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Kullu,” the police said, quoting Misch.

The news comes days after a group of people assaulted a Swiss couple in Fatehpur Sikri in Uttar Pradesh. On October 22, Quentin Jeremy Clerc’s skull was fractured and his hearing was affected in the assault, while Marie Droz was left with a broken arm.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A rare glimpse into how Aarushi Talwar’s parents dealt with her loss and why the case remains unsolved

Nupur and Rajesh Talwar walked out of Dasna Jail this month after four years in jail

In the summer of 2008, the Aarushi – Hemraj double-murder case sent shockwaves across the country. The case involved a handful of suspects and the initial stories that linked each suspect with the murder were as convincing as the next. However, the media frenzy that followed eventually made it difficult to differentiate between the investigation findings and mere speculation.

Meanwhile, the investigation of the case became increasingly difficult with conflicting findings and pieces of evidence. The prime suspects from the start of the investigation were Aarushi’s parents Nupur and Rajesh Talwar. Once the state government handed over the case to the CBI, however, several other associates of Aarushi’s parents were arrested and had to undergo lie-detector and narco-analysis tests.

The next turning point in the case came when in 2013, the CBI trial court stated that Aarushi’s parents were guilty of both the murders ‘beyond reasonable doubt’. Investigators alleged that her parents killed Aarushi in a fit of rage when they found her with Hemraj, their domestic servant, in an “objectionable” situation. Facing a life sentence and a possible death penalty, the couple began their time in Dasna Jail.

As the interest in the case in the media and public was dwindling, another crucial moment arrived on 12th October 2017. The Allahabad High Court acquitted the Talwars in the 2008 murders. The court claimed that the chain of evidence presented was inconclusive, noting that all circumstantial evidence did not tally to prove the couple guilty.

Thus, after nearly 10 years and the involvement of various investigating agencies, the Aarushi-Hemraj case, to this day, remains unsolved.

In an exclusive interview with Hotstar, the recently released couple, Nupur and Rajesh Talwar, open-up about their time in jail, the moment their appeal was accepted and their supporters who stood by them. Teary-eyed yet firm, the couple speak about coping with the loss of their daughter, the challenge of integrating back into the society that lies ahead of them and why the murder remains unsolved. The entire interview can be seen here.

Play

For more such exclusive content, log on to Hotstar, India’s largest premium streaming platform with more than 1,00,000 hours of drama and movies in 9 languages and coverage of every major global sporting event. The Hotstar Premium service showcases the best TV Shows, movies and sporting events from around the world, including Emmy Award winning shows such as Veep, Game of Thrones and Silicon Valley. To sign up for Hotstar Premium, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.