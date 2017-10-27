Tamil Nadu: DMK to observe November 8 as ‘Black Day’, hold protests across state
The announcement came just hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited DMK chief M Karunanidhi at his house in Chennai as a ‘courtesy call’.
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Monday announced that November 8, the first anniversary of the government’s demonetisation exercise, would be observed as a “Black Day”, The News Minute reported.
The announcement came just hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited DMK chief M Karunanidhi at his house in Chennai’s Gopalapuram area. Though the meeting left many speculating if it was a political signal, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the DMK dismissed it as a “courtesy call” only.
“The party leadership has announced that except eight districts affected by rains, largescale protests will take place” across the state on November 8, according to a statement released by the party. “In all the district capitals, protests condemning the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre will take place on November 8.”
The statement also directed party members to wear black clothes and participate in the protests on Wednesday. The rain-affected areas where there would be no protests include Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Thiruvannamalai, Vellore, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur.
Modi was in Chennai on Monday to attend various events, including the 75th anniversary celebrations of Tamil daily Dina Thanthi. He also met Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and discussed the current situation in the city and other parts of Tamil Nadu, which have been lashed by heavy rain over the past week.
The Opposition has said it will observe November 8 as a “Black Day” in protest against the government’s demonetisation exercise, while the BJP will observe the day as “Anti-Black Money Day”.