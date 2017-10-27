Bihar: Two arrested for allegedly beating up and robbing British tourist couple
Matthew and Jessica Kidd were in their tent on an island near Pandarak when they were attacked by two miscreants.
Two people were arrested in Bihar for allegedly beating up and robbing a couple from the United Kingdom, PTI reported on Monday. The couple were on a 78-day journey from Haridwar to Howrah sailing on Ganga. They had stopped on an island near Pandarak in Patna district for a break.
Matthew Kidd, 30, and 28-year-old Jessica Kidd are schoolteachers in Glasgow, Scotland. The two were resting in their tent when two men attacked them around 8 pm on Sunday, reported The Telegraph.
“The youngsters tried to loot us and even misbehaved with my wife,” Matthew Kidd told The Telegraph. “However, we tried to save ourselves and reached a spot called Kalighat.”
With the help of some locals, the couple lodged a complaint with Pandarak police station, Senior Superintendent of Police of Patna Manu Maharaj told PTI. The police prepared a sketch of the two attackers, following which they conducted raids in the area.
“Both the accused were traced and arrested from near the banks of the Ganges last [Sunday] night,” Maharaj said. The couple has resumed their journey to Howrah.
The incident comes days after a German tourist was allegedly attacked at Sonbhadra railway station in Uttar Pradesh. Aman Kumar, a local electrician, allegedly assaulted Holger Erik because the latter ignored his greetings, reports had said. Kumar was later arrested.
A Swiss couple was assaulted by a group of people in Agra’s Fatehpur Sikri on October 22. Quentin Jeremy Clerc’s skull was fractured and his hearing was affected in the assault while Marie Droz was left with a broken arm.