‘Don’t know who benefited from note ban’, says the man who became the face of demonetisation misery
Nand Lal, 79, was photographed crying after standing in a queue outside a bank in Gurugram in November last year.
The man, whose photograph, became the face of demonetisation misery last year questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government’s decision to make Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes illegal, the Hindustan Times reported on Wednesday. Nand Lal, a retired solder who lives in Gurugram, had been photographed crying by the Hindustan Times last year after not receiving his pension despite standing for three days in a queue outside a bank.
The 79-year-old became the face of the struggles met by people across the country during the cash crunch that followed demonetisation in November 2016. A year after the currency notes were recalled, withdrawing cash is easier for him now. “Nobody cared for me before,” says Lal. “Now everyone takes care. Even bank officials.” .
“Notebandi se kis ko fayda hua mujhe pata nahi [I do not know who benefitted from the note ban],” Lal told the daily.
The officials at the State Bank of India’s New Colony branch where Lal visits take special care of him when he goes to collect his pension every month. “Earlier, they gave me only Rs 2,000 notes. Now I get lower denominations as well,” he told the English newspaper.
Lal makes monthly trips to the bank to claim his pension. “Everyone knows him here,” bank guard Ram Yadav told the newspaper. “We make sure he faces no problem.”
On the evening on November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the start of the demonetisation drive. People were asked to deposit their old notes in the banks in exchange of newer currency. However, the situation worsened because of shortage of valid currency notes. Bank staffers worked for 14 hours at a stretch during the rush that lasted more than three months.
Demonetisation Anniversary
A look back at how hard note ban hit ordinary Indians