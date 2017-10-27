Gurugram murder case: CBI absolves bus conductor of charge, seeks 6-day custody of Class 11 student

A bus conductor, who was arrested for allegedly murdering a Class 2 student of Gurugram’s Ryan International School in September, has been absolved of the charge, the Central Bureau of Investigation said on Wednesday.

The agency has also dismissed the earlier theory that the boy was sexually assaulted before being killed, ANI reported. However, the agency will continue to investigate his possible role in destroying evidence, the Hindustan Times reported.

Meanwhile, the CBI sought six-day custody of a Class 11 student who was arrested earlier in the day for the murder. The juvenile studies in the same school where the child was found murdered on September 8.

The CBI said the accused student had allegedly attacked the boy, hoping that the incident would make the school postpone examinations and a parent-teacher meeting, ANI reported. The CBI checked his academic performance and found he was not doing well.

“After a thorough investigation based on scientific evidence including inspection of the scene of crime, forensic analysis and an analysis of CCTV and call records, CBI apprehended the student,” CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal had told ANI after the arrest on Wednesday morning.

The Class 2 student was found with his throat slit inside the toilet. An autopsy revealed injuries on the boy’s neck, inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon, were the cause of death. The bus conductor was arrested later that day. There are also allegations against the Ryan Group school of violating security norms.

The father of the Class 11 student said there was a conspiracy to frame his son. He said his son was the first one to spot the Class 2 boy on the day of the murder, and that the CBI questioned him for an entire day before detaining him.