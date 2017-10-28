DMK will never join hands with BJP, Stalin says at ‘Black Day’ protest in Madurai
The party is ideologically against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s policies, DMK’s working president Stalin said.
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is ideologically against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s policies and will never become its ally, working president MK Stalin said during a rally in Madurai on Wednesday, The Hindu reported. The statement follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with DMK chief M Karunanidhi at the Tamil Nadu leader’s house in Chennai’s Gopalapuram on Monday.
Hours after the visit, DMK announced it was participating in the rally and dismissed the PM’s visit as a “courtesy call”.
Stalin refuted speculation about a political alliance at a “Black Day” demonstration organised by the Opposition to mark one year of demonetisation on Wednesday. “Some sections of the media, to create confusion, said the DMK had joined hands with the BJP,” Stalin said. “This will never happen.”
The BJP’s policies had affected the economy and left thousands unemployed, The Hindu quoted Stalin as saying. “Demonetisation benefited only the friends of the BJP and not the masses, as claimed by the Centre,” he said.
At another rally in Coimbatore, DMK MP and Stalin’s sister Kanimozhi also hit out at the Centre, calling demonetisation a “cyclone that turned the life of the people upside down”.
Eighteen political parties, including the Congress, said they would hold protests across the country on November 8 against the NDA government’s note ban, PTI reported.