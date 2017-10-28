National News

Air quality still in ‘severe’ category in Delhi, several North Indian cities

Schools stayed shut and the Delhi government said it will implement the odd-even scheme from next week as smog enveloped the region.

PRAKASH SINGH/AFP

The quality of air in Delhi, the National Capital Region and in several North Indian cities remained in the ‘severe’ category for a fourth day in a row on Friday indicating extreme air pollution levels. Images released by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration show haze and fog covering the region.

The Air Quality Index reading in several areas in Delhi was above 500. West Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh (Air Quality Index of 868) and south-west Delhi’s RK Puram (Air Quality Index of 796) had the worst readings at 10 am. An Air Quality Index reading up to 50 is considered ‘good’, and up to 100 is considered ‘satisfactory’. A reading between 401-500 is ranked ‘severe’ on the index, which means the air is dangerously filled with pollutants. Friday’s reading in Delhi far surpasses the categories on the Air Quality Index chart.

The air quality deteriorated in cities across the northern-Gangetic plain, including Lucknow, Moradabad, Agra and Muzzafarpur, The Indian Express reported.

With the air quality remaining poor, Delhi government on Thursday said it will implement its odd-even policy for vehicles from November 13 to November 17, PTI reported quoting Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. The move is seen as an effort to reduce the dense smog that has enveloped the Capital since Tuesday.

The scheme helps cut traffic on the roads by prohibiting cars and bikes from plying based on the last digit of their registration numbers – vehicles with odd digits ply on odd dates, the others are allowed on even dates.

On Thursday, the National Human Rights Commission sent notices to the Centre and the governments of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, criticising authorities for not taking steps to tackle air pollution in the national Capital, and called it a violation of an individual’s Right to Life.

The panel wants the Environment Ministry, Health Ministry, Transport Ministry and the state governments to submit reports, within two weeks, on the measures taken to reduce pollution in New Delhi. “The state cannot leave its citizens to die due to the toxic haze,” the NHRC said in a statement. All schools in the Capital will remain closed till Sunday.

Courtesy: Nasa
Courtesy: Nasa
