National News

JNU fines four students for cooking and eating biryani near administration block, say reports

The students have been ordered to pay the fines ranging between Rs 6,000 and Rs 10,000.

by 
Facebook/ JNU

The Jawaharlal Nehru University has ordered four students to pay fines for cooking and eating biryani near the administration block in June, PTI reported. The university said the students had flouted the rules by cooking biryani and fined them between Rs 6,000 and Rs 10,000 for indiscipline.

“In a proctorial enquiry you have been found guilty of cooking food near the stairs in front of administration block and eating it along with other students,” a notice issued by Chief Proctor Kaushal Kumar said. The order, dated November 8, added that the act called for a disciplinary action.

The students have been given 10 days to pay the fine. The order also warned them to be careful to not get involved in such incidents in the future.

Former JNU Students’ Union General Secretary Satarupa Chakraborty, who has been fined Rs 10,000, was also punished for leading a protest demonstration and slogan shouting outside the office of the vice chancellor earlier on the same day.

According to The Indian Express, on June 27, the protestors and then student president Mohit Pandey had raised problems faced by the students at the vice chancellor’s office. However, the official allegedly did not meet them, following which the students camped outside the administrative block and cooked a meal, the report added.

“Does a university proctor office run to monitor who cooks and eats biryani in a residential campus like the JNU where such activities are well-cherished practice, part of the culture and helped build up a community bonding among students coming from all across the country,” Chakraborty said, according to PTI.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A rare glimpse into how Aarushi Talwar’s parents dealt with her loss and why the case remains unsolved

Nupur and Rajesh Talwar walked out of Dasna Jail this month after four years in jail

In the summer of 2008, the Aarushi – Hemraj double-murder case sent shockwaves across the country. The case involved a handful of suspects and the initial stories that linked each suspect with the murder were as convincing as the next. However, the media frenzy that followed eventually made it difficult to differentiate between the investigation findings and mere speculation.

Meanwhile, the investigation of the case became increasingly difficult with conflicting findings and pieces of evidence. The prime suspects from the start of the investigation were Aarushi’s parents Nupur and Rajesh Talwar. Once the state government handed over the case to the CBI, however, several other associates of Aarushi’s parents were arrested and had to undergo lie-detector and narco-analysis tests.

The next turning point in the case came when in 2013, the CBI trial court stated that Aarushi’s parents were guilty of both the murders ‘beyond reasonable doubt’. Investigators alleged that her parents killed Aarushi in a fit of rage when they found her with Hemraj, their domestic servant, in an “objectionable” situation. Facing a life sentence and a possible death penalty, the couple began their time in Dasna Jail.

As the interest in the case in the media and public was dwindling, another crucial moment arrived on 12th October 2017. The Allahabad High Court acquitted the Talwars in the 2008 murders. The court claimed that the chain of evidence presented was inconclusive, noting that all circumstantial evidence did not tally to prove the couple guilty.

Thus, after nearly 10 years and the involvement of various investigating agencies, the Aarushi-Hemraj case, to this day, remains unsolved.

In an exclusive interview with Hotstar, the recently released couple, Nupur and Rajesh Talwar, open-up about their time in jail, the moment their appeal was accepted and their supporters who stood by them. Teary-eyed yet firm, the couple speak about coping with the loss of their daughter, the challenge of integrating back into the society that lies ahead of them and why the murder remains unsolved. The entire interview can be seen here.

Play

For more such exclusive content, log on to Hotstar, India’s largest premium streaming platform with more than 1,00,000 hours of drama and movies in 9 languages and coverage of every major global sporting event. The Hotstar Premium service showcases the best TV Shows, movies and sporting events from around the world, including Emmy Award winning shows such as Veep, Game of Thrones and Silicon Valley. To sign up for Hotstar Premium, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.