We cannot launch a surgical strike against pollution, Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan tells NDTV

Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan has dismissed the Aam Aadmi Party’s allegation that the Central government was not doing enough to combat the smog that has been choking the capital, NDTV reported.
AAP’s Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai was quoted as saying by PTI that the minister was missing in action at the time of crisis. “Why is the Centre mum over this problem,” Rai had asked. “The BJP and Congress are projecting the crisis in a way that the Delhi government is doing nothing. We appeal to both these parties that Delhi government wants to work keeping all its political differences aside.”
In response, Vardhan said that surgical strikes cannot be launched against pollution and that the solution to the problem has to be devised by the states. He said Punjab and Haryana will not be given more funds to stop farmers from burning stubble, which is one of the primary reasons behind the worsening air quality. It is the responsibility of the states and they cannot “take it casually”, he added.
“Now the states are getting much, much more funds...it is not fair for the states to pass the buck,” the environment minister said.
Vardhan also criticised the Delhi government’s decision to bring back the odd-even scheme, calling it an example of inflicting “one suffering to alleviate another”.
Your home’s air quality is probably twenty times worse compared to the WHO standard
Here’s what you can do about it.
While the deplorable state of air quality in Indian cities is well known, indoor air quality does not usually come up in the umpteen discussions on pollution. Indoor air pollution is caused by the release and suspension of pollutants indoors in homes, offices etc. It can be just as harmful to health, as it tends to be more concentrated than the air outdoors.
The indoor air pollutants most commonly found in urban India emerge from seemingly harmless day-to-day activities. Invisible volatile organic compounds (VOCs), for example, are released by perfumes, paints, heated plastics, household cleaners, carpets, furniture etc. Upholstery, especially, acts as a trap for VOCs and PM2.5 (fine particulate matter). Long-term exposure to VOCs is known to be detrimental to health - effects range from eye and throat irritation to damage to liver, kidneys and central nervous system.
Living particles (dust mites, mould, mildew, airborne bacteria, pet dander etc.) too permeate the indoor environment. Coupled with tobacco smoke, they are among the major triggers of asthma in children. From mould on shower curtains, pillows, blankets, stuffed animals to pet hair on carpets and floors, these asthma triggers can be found everywhere.
Any and every household product that releases emissions of some kind is potentially polluting. Cooking equipment like a gas stove, for example, can release carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide as by-products - common complaints associated with the two are headaches, sustained fatigue and inflammation eyes, nose and throat. Even broken CFLs and tube lights emit small amounts of mercury, a known neurotoxin.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Honeywell and not by the Scroll editorial team.