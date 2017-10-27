Civil Aviation

Woman accuses AirAsia staff of molesting, threatening her after she complained of a dirty toilet

The passenger alleged that male crew members also took photos of her at the Bengaluru airport.

File Photo

A woman has accused AirAsia staff of misbehaving with her on November 3, The New Indian Express reported on Friday. A case has been filed at the Sadashiv Nagar Police Station in Bengaluru.

In the First Information Report, the passenger said she was harassed while flying from Ranchi and also after she landed at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport. She claimed that when she complained of a dirty toilet to a crew member, she was forced to return to her seat and told that the toilet was cleaned minutes ago.

The woman also alleged that a male staff member touched her inappropriately while she was inside the toilet. When she tried to call her sister to complain, she said the crew threatened to remove her from the flight for using her phone while the aircraft was about to take off.

The complainant claimed that after getting off the flight in Bengaluru around midnight, she was surrounded by three male ground staff, who pushed her to the ground when she refused to apologise and also took photos of her on their phone. She said she was taken to a room at the airport and threatened with a case when she tried to reach the police control room.

“I filed a case with the police on November 7 as it took me a while to come out of the shock, and I had some health issues,” the woman told The New Indian Express. “On Thursday, the police took me for spot inspection, and the case is being handed over to the Bengaluru airport police as the incident took place on the runway.”

The news comes days after IndiGo employees were accused of physically assaulting and manhandling a passenger in October. A video of the incident shows two ground staff personnel restraining a 53-year-old passenger and barring him from boarding the shuttle bus that takes passengers from the tarmac to the terminals. They then push him to the ground and beat him up.

