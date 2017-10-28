At least 140 killed, over 1,000 injured after powerful earthquake strikes near Iraq-Iran border

At least 140 people died and more than 1,000 were injured after an earthquake of magnitude 7.3 on the Richter Scale struck the border between Iraq and Iran on Sunday night.

Mojtaba Nikkerdar, the deputy governor of Kermanshah province in Iran, said at least 129 people were killed in the province and more than 900 were injured, Iran’s Press TV reported. “There are still people trapped under the rubble,” he said, adding that the exact number of casualties would not be available for several hours. “We hope the number of dead and injured won’t rise too much, but it will.”

The powerful quake struck 30 km southwest of Halabja in the Kurdish region in North Iraq around 9.20 pm on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey. Tremors were felt even in Qatar and Turkey.

The Iraqi government has not yet provided any figures on the casualties. However, Kurdish Health Minister Rekawt Hama Rasheed said at least 30 people were wounded in Darbandikhan town. “The situation there is very critical,” he said.

Officials told AFP that landslides triggered by the quake were hindering their rescue efforts. Power cuts, too, are affecting their work in several towns.

Iran is one of the world’s most seismically active countries as it it located over several major fault lines. In 2003, more than 26,000 people were killed after an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck Southeast Iran, destroying the historic city of Bam.