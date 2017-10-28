BOAT CAPSIZE

At least 18 dead after boat capsizes near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh

State Home Minister N Chinnarajappa said 11 bodies had been recovered and 20 people rescued, so far.

Google Maps

At least 18 people died after a boat capsized in the Krishna river in Ibrahimpatnam near Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada on Sunday evening. Several injured have been admitted to the Andhra Hospital in Vijayawada.

Seven people are still missing, PTI quoted unidentified police officers as saying. State Home Minister N Chinnarajappa told The Indian Express that 11 bodies had been recovered and 20 people rescued, so far.

The vessel capsized minutes before it was to reach the jetty in Vijayawada. “We don’t know yet how many people were on the boat, but those who were rescued said there were 38 people,” Chinnarajappa told the The Indian Express. “Some eight families of members of the Ongole Walking Club had hired the boat.”

The boat was travelling from Bhavani Island to Pavitra Sangham near Vijayawada when the mishap occurred. Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Some 30 troopers of the National Disaster Response Force, a 45-member team of the State Disaster Rescue Force and 60 members of the Disaster Response and Fire Services Department are at the spot for rescue operations.

The state home minister said none of the tourists were wearing life jackets on board, which he called a “total violation of the safety guidelines issued to all boat owners operating here”. Chinnarajappa said it appeared that the boat’s crew had not paid heed to the tourists’ requests for jackets.

