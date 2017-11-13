The government of Rajasthan may make Sanskrit a compulsory third language for students from Class 4 to Class 10 in state board institutes, The Times of India reported on Monday. State Education Minister Vasudev Devnani said the department was studying whether it would be feasible to make the language compulsory in schools.

“Soon, a detailed proposal will be shared with Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javdekar,” Devnani said, adding that they will design the curriculum to make learning the subject more job-oriented.

Currently, students in Rajasthan have the option to choose Sanskrit, Punjabi, Gujarati, Urdu, Sindhi or Bengali as their third language.

Earlier this year, the Assam government said it was planning to make Sanskrit compulsory till Class 8 in all schools run by the government.