Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Pravin Togadia on Sunday said those talking about an “independent Kashmir” should go to Pakistan. He made the statement after former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah said a day earlier that an independent Kashmir was not a reality.

“Kashmir is an integral part of India,” Togadia said, according to PTI. “People talking about an independent Kashmir should go to Pakistan or else our security forces are ready with AK-47s at the border to deal with them.”

On Saturday, Abdullah had said Jammu and Kashmir was surrounded by three nuclear powers – China, Pakistan and India. “We have nothing except Allah’s name,” the National Conference leader had said. “Those talking about azadi [freedom] are wrong.”

Abdullah’s comments were also criticised by Hurriyat separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who said “power-hungry politicians have always played their games of deception”, The Times of India reported.