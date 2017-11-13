The relationship between India and the United States is growing and the two countries are working together for the “future interests of Asia and humanity”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday. Modi and United States President Donald Trump are meeting on the sidelines of the 15th Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Manila.

“I would like to assure you that we will come good on the expectations that the world and the United States have with India,” Modi told Trump, according to News18.

Trump said that Narendra Modi is doing a “great job” and has become “a friend of ours”. “A lot of things were solved and we will continue to work together,” Trump was quoted as saying. The two leaders reportedly discussed ways to increase bilateral trade and security matters, News18 reported.

Modi also said that he was happy that he got another opportunity to meet Trump on Monday. The two leaders last met in June in Washington where they vowed to fight terrorism and further the Indo-US economic partnership.

Earlier in the day, Modi attended the opening ceremony of the ASEAN summit, and visited the Mahaveer Philippine Foundation, a humanitarian cooperation programme between India and the Philippines, and the International Rice Research Institute.

The Indian prime minister had reached Philippines on Sunday on a three-day trip, and was expected to hold talks with the country’s President Rodrigo Duterte and other world leaders. “India seeks to further diversify cooperation with the Philippines,” Modi had tweeted on Saturday ahead of his three-day visit to the country. “I will also have interactions with other Asean and East Asia Summit leaders.”