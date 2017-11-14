An assistant sub-inspector with the Telangana Police’s armed reserve wing was suspended on Tuesday for reportedly getting a massage from a woman home guard, PTI reported. The action against Mohd Hasan was taken a day after a video of the incident went viral.

#WATCH: An Assistant Sub-Inspector gets massage done by a woman home guard in #Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal. (Source: Unverified) pic.twitter.com/B0s0cskKlk — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2017

The incident reportedly took place about four-five months ago at the armed reserve headquarters in Jogulamba Gadwal district. The 36-second clip shows Hasan lying on a cot while the woman home guard, who was in her uniform, gave him the massage.

Hasan was apparently suffering from a backache, said Superintendent of Police MS Vijay Kumar adding that Hasan had sought the woman’s consent.

This is the second such incident reported from the state this month, according to the Hindustan Times.