Telangana: Policeman suspended after video of him receiving massage from a home guard goes viral
The incident reportedly took place four-five months ago at the headquarters of the Armed Reserve Police in Jogulamba Gadwal district.
An assistant sub-inspector with the Telangana Police’s armed reserve wing was suspended on Tuesday for reportedly getting a massage from a woman home guard, PTI reported. The action against Mohd Hasan was taken a day after a video of the incident went viral.
The incident reportedly took place about four-five months ago at the armed reserve headquarters in Jogulamba Gadwal district. The 36-second clip shows Hasan lying on a cot while the woman home guard, who was in her uniform, gave him the massage.
Hasan was apparently suffering from a backache, said Superintendent of Police MS Vijay Kumar adding that Hasan had sought the woman’s consent.
This is the second such incident reported from the state this month, according to the Hindustan Times.