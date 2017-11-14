The Madhya Pradesh police arrested the director of a centre for differently-abled people in Khandwa on Tuesday for raping two minor girls of the facility, ANI reported.

“A medical test established that the girls were raped by the director of the centre,” Khandwa Station House Officer Dilip Puri said. “A case has been registered against the accused and [he is] currently lodged in jail.”

City Superintendent of Police SN Tiwari identified the director as 60-year-old Poonamchand Malviya, and said that he was arrested based on a complaint lodged by the two girls, according to PTI. While one of them is 15 years old, the other is 13, police said, adding that they are sisters and were staying at Malviya’s centre.

“According to the younger of the two sisters, on Sunday night, Malviya called her to his room on the pretext of giving her food and sexually assaulted her when she went there,” Tiwari was quoted as saying. “Both the girls escaped from the shelter home late on Sunday night after crossing over the boundary wall and reached Kotwali police station,” he added.

The elder sister said that Malviya had raped her in the past as well, police said. Based on their complaint, a case under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered against Malviya.

The incident comes just days after four men abducted and raped a 19-year old woman in Bhopal on October 31. The woman, a civil service aspirant, was returning home after a coaching class, when the men took her near the railway tracks and raped her.