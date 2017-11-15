Rajasthan: Two men arrested for killing Muslim man in Alwar admit to being gau rakshaks
The police said the duo also confessed to mutilating Ummar Khan’s body to make it look like an accident.
The two men arrested for allegedly killing a Muslim man transporting cows in Rajasthan’s Alwar city have admitted they are “gau rakshaks”. The police said the vigilantes confessed to mutilating Ummar Khan’s body to make it look like an accident, The Indian Express reported.
Ramveer Gujjar and Bhagwan Singh shot the Muslim dairy farmer dead on November 10. Khan and another person, named Tahir, were transporting cows from Alwar to Bharatpur when they were attacked. Khan’s body was found on the railway tracks that evening.
On Tuesday, the police said Gujjar and Singh had confessed to the assault. “They told us they spotted an empty pick-up truck passing through their village and suspected it would return with cows,” Alwar Additional Superintendent of Police Mool Singh Rana said, adding that the two men planned to stop it if returned with cows.
“When it did, they first threw nails in its path, but the truck moved for a few metres,” Rana said, adding that the duo accused Khan and Tahir of firing at them first, after which they retaliated.
The police claimed that Khan and Tahir were cow smugglers, and the truck they were using was stolen from Uttar Pradesh. Tahir, however, said they had bought milch cows from Dausa. The village Sarpanch, one Shoukat, said theirs was a village of dairy farmers.