Hyderabad: Nursery student dies after falling into an open sump tank near school’s play area
The child’s parents have filed a complaint accusing the institute of negligence.
A two-and-a-half-year-old student at a private school in Hyderabad’s Malkajgiri died after falling into an open sump tank near the play area on Tuesday, PTI reported.
The accident took place after the boy’s father dropped him off at school in the morning. A few hours later, when his mother visited the school to give the child his lunch box, she could not find him. The parents and the school then began to search for him and found him inside the open sump tank, the police said.
The child was taken to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead. The boy’s father has filed a complaint accusing the school management of negligence.
Soon after, the education officer of Malkajgiri, R Srinivas, inspected the site and said a report will be submitted on Wednesday, according to the Deccan Chronicle. “I will also inspect all playschools to ensure that such an incident does not happen again,” Srinivas said.
The police are looking for the school’s principal, who has been missing since the incident, according to local media reports.