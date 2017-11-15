Smartphone shipments reach record high in India, Xiaomi joins Samsung as most popular brand: Report
There was a 40% quarterly growth of cell phone shipments in India, buoyed by online Diwali sales.
India’s top smartphone brands in the quarter ending September were Xiaomi and Samsung, each with a 24% market share, the latest report compiled by global market intelligence firm International Data Corporation said.
According to the Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, Xiaomi nearly tripled its shipments compared to last year by pricing its products well and focusing on traditional marketing. Samsung, too, had a “record-breaking quarter”, with 39% growth.
Lenovo, including Motorola phones, vivo and Oppo were the other popular brands in India.
The report also found that overall, smartphone shipments in India reached a record high of 3.9 crore units in the third quarter – a 40% growth from the previous quarter and a 21% growth on year. Smartphone shipments in India also accounted for 10% of global smartphone shipments for the first time ever in a quarter, the report said, adding that online sales before Diwali contributed to this growth.