Centre should reverse all laws that eroded Jammu and Kashmir’s autonomy since 1953: Farooq Abdullah
The National Conference leader reiterated his stand on PoK and said Pakistan will not allow India to acquire the region.
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said the Indian government should start reversing all central laws that were extended to the state from 1953 onward, PTI reported. The National Conference leader said restoring the state’s autonomy was “non-negotiable”.
“The erosion of the state’s autonomy is the genesis of the political problem in Jammu and Kashmir and created a sense of disenchantment and disillusionment among people,” Abdullah said.
Abdullah had drawn criticism for his comments on November 11, when had said Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was part of Pakistan. He reiterated this stance on Wednesday. “India has not been able to acquire the land in 70 years, and today they say ‘it is our land,’” he said. “So please take it from Pakistan. Pakistan is not weak. They too have an atom bomb. Before we think about war, we should think how we will live as humans.”
He made the statements while addressing party workers in Uri.
Reacting to Abdullah’s comments, Congress Spokesperson RPN Singh said, “Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, and we do not any certificate from any person on this.”