Nandan Nilekani to be technical partner in Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates’ new philanthropy venture
Co-Impact will invest $500 million in healthcare, education and economic opportunity.
A number of businessmen and entrepreneurs, including Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates, on Wednesday announced that they were forming “Co-Impact”, a “new global model for collaborative philanthropy and social change”. The EkStep Foundation, co-founded by Infosys Non-Executive Chairperson Nandan Nilekani and his wife Rohini, will serve as Co-Impact’s technical partners.
“We support Co-Impact’s visionary efforts of driving large-scale systemic development and are glad to be their technical partner in this endeavour,” the Nilekanis said.
Co-Impact said it aims to “improve the lives of millions by advancing education, improving people’s health and providing economic opportunity” around the world. The community will invest $500 million (around Rs 3,269 crore) in healthcare, education and economic opportunity.
Businessman Richard Chandler, Bill and Melinda Gates, internet entrepreneur Jeff Skoll as well as The Rockefeller Foundation and Symphony Technology Group Chairman Romesh Wadhwani and his wife Kathy will be the community’s initial core partners.