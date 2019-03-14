Wipro Ltd Chairperson and billionaire Azim Premji on Wednesday gave away 34% of his shares in the company to charitable causes. “With this action, the total value of the philanthropic endowment corpus contributed by Mr Premji is $21 billion [Rs 1.45 lakh crore], which includes 67% of economic ownership of Wipro,” the company said in a press release

The statement added that the Azim Premji Foundation will scale up its activities in the next few years. “ The team driving the field work in education is expected to grow significantly from the current 1,600 people, while the Azim Premji University [in Bengaluru] will expand to have 5,000 students with 400 faculty members across multiple programs,” it added. “The grant-making activities will also continue to expand rapidly, growing three times from its current levels, supporting good work across multiple domains of social importance in India.”

The foundation works in the education sector, and supports over 150 other non-profit organisations serving underprivileged Indians through financial grants for a number of years, the press release said.

Indian households with over $50 million in net worth are expected to double by 2022, Mint reported. In 2017, there were 1,60,600 such households with a net worth of Rs 1.53 trillion. In 2022, this will rise to 3,30,400 households with a combined net worth of Rs 3.52 trillion.