state news

Family in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly claims woman died of starvation after they were denied rations

The husband said the store refused to give them foodgrains as Shakina, who was too ill to step out, was not present for biometric identification.

by 
Representative image | Anumeha Yadav

The family of a 50-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly claimed she died of starvation on Tuesday because they were denied their monthly quota of cheaper foodgrains as she could not be present at the ration shop for biometric identification, NDTV reported on Wednesday.

The district administration, however, denied that Shakina died of starvation. An official was quoted as saying by The Indian Express on Wednesday that the woman had been unwell for the past few days.

The family has alleged that it was not given rations under the Public Distribution System for November because Shakina, who is marked as the head of the family in the ration card, was too ill to even be taken to the shop. “My wife died because of hunger,” said Mohammed Ishaq. “We used to take her to the shop in a rickshaw, but this time she was very ill.”

Ishaq said the family begged the ration shop owner, but he refused to give them anything until Shakina came and identified herself using the fingerprint scanner at the shop.

On Wednesday, a team from the Uttar Pradesh government recorded the family’s statements. “We found that the allegation that Shakina’s death was from starvation is false,” Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ram Akshay said, according to The Indian Express. Akshay said the team also found out Shakina had Rs 4,572 in her bank account.

However, he confirmed that Shakina could not go to the shop this month because of her health.

Seema Tripathi, the official in charge of foodgrain supply in Bareilly told NDTV that there is no provision of the government that “people will be denied rations because of an Aadhaar card”. “We have alternative systems in place,” she said.

The family’s claims come weeks after 11-year-old Santoshi Kumari, a Dalit girl from Jharkhand’s Simdega district, died asking for rice after her family was denied food rations for six months because their ration card was not linked to their Aadhaar number.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Children's Day is not for children alone

It’s also a time for adults to revisit their childhood.

Pixabay

Most adults look at childhood wistfully, as a time when the biggest worry was a scraped knee, every adult was a source of chocolate and every fight lasted only till the next playtime. Since time immemorial, children seem to have nailed the art of being joyful, and adults can learn a thing or two about stress-free living from them. Now it’s that time of the year again when children are celebrated for...simply being children, and let it serve as a timely reminder for adults to board that imaginary time machine and revisit their childhood. If you’re unable to unbuckle yourself from your adult seat, here is some inspiration.

Start small, by doodling at the back page of your to-do diary as a throwback to that ancient school tradition. If you’re more confident, you could even start your own comic strip featuring people in your lives. You can caricaturise them or attribute them animal personalities for the sake of humour. Stuck in a boring meeting? Draw your boss with mouse ears or your coffee with radioactive powers. Just make sure you give your colleagues aliases.

Pull a prank, those not resulting in revenue losses of course. Prank calls, creeping up behind someone…pull them out from your memory and watch as everyone has a good laugh. Dress up a little quirky for work. It’s time you tried those colourful ties, or tastefully mismatched socks. Dress as your favourite cartoon characters someday – it’s as easy as choosing a ponytail-style, drawing a scar on your forehead or converting a bath towel into a cape. Even dinner can be full of childish fun. No, you don’t have to eat spinach if you don’t like it. Use the available cutlery and bust out your favourite tunes. Spoons and forks are good enough for any beat and for the rest, count on your voice to belt out any pitch. Better yet, stream the classic cartoons of your childhood instead of binge watching drama or news; they seem even funnier as an adult. If you prefer reading before bedtime, do a reread of your favourite childhood book(s). You’ll be surprised by their timeless wisdom.

A regular day has scope for childhood indulgences in every nook and cranny. While walking down a lane, challenge your friend to a non-stop game of hopscotch till the end of the tiled footpath. If you’re of a petite frame, insist on a ride in the trolley as you about picking items in the supermarket. Challenge your fellow gym goers and trainers to a hula hoop routine, and beat ‘em to it!

Children have an incredible ability to be completely immersed in the moment during play, and acting like one benefits adults too. Just count the moments of precious laughter you will have added to your day in the process. So, take time to indulge yourself and celebrate life with child-like abandon, as the video below shows.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.