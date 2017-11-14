Stocks of oil refiners lift share indices in early trade, Sensex crosses 33,000
The companies gained because of a fall in crude prices overnight.
India’s benchmark indices rose on Thursday, led by a rise in stocks of oil refining companies and banks. At 1.25 pm, the Bombay Stock Exchange’s Sensex crossed the 33,000 mark again and was up 252.85 points at 33,013.29, while the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty 50 rose to 10,190.40, up 72.35 points.
Stocks of oil refining companies made significant gains after crude oil prices declined overnight because of an unexpected rise in crude oil and petrol stocks in the United States. A major constituent of the Nifty 50, Reliance Industries Limited rose 2.2%, while Indian Oil Corporation was up nearly 1%.
Top gainers on the Sensex were Infosys, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, Tata Consultancy Services and Hindustan Unilever. Adani Ports, Coal India, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp were the worst performers.
On the National Stock Exchange, Bharti Infratel, Infosys, Reliance Industries, Aurobindo Pharma and Tata Consultancy Services gained the most. Adani Ports, Coal India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Sun Pharma and Zee Entertainment Enterprises were the biggest losers.
The rupee was at 65.31 to a dollar, lower since Wednesday’s close of 65.21.