Terror attacks

Afghanistan: At least 14 dead in suicide attack close to political gathering in Kabul

Supporters of Atta Mohammad Noor, the governor of the northern province of Balkh, were holding an event in the building at the time of the blast.

by 
Shah Marai/ AFP Photo

A suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Thursday killed at least 14 people, and wounded many, AFP reported. “As a result of today’s suicide attack, eight police and six civilians have been killed while a further 18 have been wounded,” said Kabul Police spokesperson Abdul Basir Mujahid.

Local reports, however, said that the toll has risen to 18, with eight policemen and 10 civilians dead.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the bombing outside a building where many members of the political party, Tajik Jamiat-i-Islami, had gathered for a meeting. The bomber blew himself up outside the building after he was stopped at the security checkpoint, Interior Ministry spokesperson Najib Danish said.

Supporters of Atta Mohammad Noor, the governor of the northern province of Balkh and a critic of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, were holding an event in the building at the time of the blast. Noor was not at the gathering.

President Ghani issued a statement condemning the attack and said that it was a “criminal act”.

This explosion is the latest in a series of violent attacks that have killed and wounded thousands of civilians in Afghanistan this year.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Children's Day is not for children alone

It’s also a time for adults to revisit their childhood.

Pixabay

Most adults look at childhood wistfully, as a time when the biggest worry was a scraped knee, every adult was a source of chocolate and every fight lasted only till the next playtime. Since time immemorial, children seem to have nailed the art of being joyful, and adults can learn a thing or two about stress-free living from them. Now it’s that time of the year again when children are celebrated for...simply being children, and let it serve as a timely reminder for adults to board that imaginary time machine and revisit their childhood. If you’re unable to unbuckle yourself from your adult seat, here is some inspiration.

Start small, by doodling at the back page of your to-do diary as a throwback to that ancient school tradition. If you’re more confident, you could even start your own comic strip featuring people in your lives. You can caricaturise them or attribute them animal personalities for the sake of humour. Stuck in a boring meeting? Draw your boss with mouse ears or your coffee with radioactive powers. Just make sure you give your colleagues aliases.

Pull a prank, those not resulting in revenue losses of course. Prank calls, creeping up behind someone…pull them out from your memory and watch as everyone has a good laugh. Dress up a little quirky for work. It’s time you tried those colourful ties, or tastefully mismatched socks. Dress as your favourite cartoon characters someday – it’s as easy as choosing a ponytail-style, drawing a scar on your forehead or converting a bath towel into a cape. Even dinner can be full of childish fun. No, you don’t have to eat spinach if you don’t like it. Use the available cutlery and bust out your favourite tunes. Spoons and forks are good enough for any beat and for the rest, count on your voice to belt out any pitch. Better yet, stream the classic cartoons of your childhood instead of binge watching drama or news; they seem even funnier as an adult. If you prefer reading before bedtime, do a reread of your favourite childhood book(s). You’ll be surprised by their timeless wisdom.

A regular day has scope for childhood indulgences in every nook and cranny. While walking down a lane, challenge your friend to a non-stop game of hopscotch till the end of the tiled footpath. If you’re of a petite frame, insist on a ride in the trolley as you about picking items in the supermarket. Challenge your fellow gym goers and trainers to a hula hoop routine, and beat ‘em to it!

Children have an incredible ability to be completely immersed in the moment during play, and acting like one benefits adults too. Just count the moments of precious laughter you will have added to your day in the process. So, take time to indulge yourself and celebrate life with child-like abandon, as the video below shows.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.