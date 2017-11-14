Assembly elections

Gujarat polls: PAAS claims CM Vijay Rupani, BJP behind Hardik Patel’s alleged sex CD

The ruling party refuted the allegations saying a dissident worker of the PAAS maybe behind the tape.

Hardik Patel/Twitter

The Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti on Thursday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani were behind the “morphed” sex clip of its leader Hardik Patel, PTI reported. The party even claimed that the BJP had prepared 52 such morphed clips of other PAAS members to defame their organisation.

“We have learnt that a Surat-based builder who is a BJP supporter and another person are behind these morphed clips,” PAAS convenor Dinesh Bambhania told reporters. “They did it at the behest of the Gujarat chief minister and the state BJP unit president Jitu Vaghani to tarnish Hardik’s image ahead of the polls.”

Bambhania, a close aide of Hardik Patel, alleged that the sex CD was made as part of a Rs 40-crore deal. “Our sources have told us that 52 such morphed clips are still there, out of which, 22 clips are of Hardik while remaining clips are of other PAAS leaders,” he alleged.

The organisation also claimed that the BJP had bribed a woman to file a fake rape case against Hardik Patel, the Hindustan Times reported.

BJP denies allegations

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel refuted the charges, and said the sex CD may have been prepared by a dissident PAAS worker. “As PAAS has claimed that 52 more CDs are there, it shows that they are aware that their own workers might have prepared them,” Patel told reporters. “It is an internal matter of the PAAS. BJP leaders have nothing to do wit it.”

Nitin Patel asked PAAS to produce evidence to support the claims that the organisation has made.

The row over the CD comes at a time when political parties are strengthening their campaign for the upcoming Assembly election. Meanwhile, PAAS leader Chirag Patel on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Gujarat will go to polls on December 9 and December 14.

