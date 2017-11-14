Defence deals

Rafale contract: Air force chief says deal is not overpriced, praises Centre’s negotiations

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi had accused Prime Minister Modi of altering the agreement with France ‘for the benefit of one businessman’.

by 
Manjunath Kiran/AFP

Indian Air Force Chief Birender Singh Dhanoa on Thursday said that the deal to purchase 36 Rafale fighter jets from France was not overpriced, PTI reported. “It is not overpricing. We have negotiated for the 36 aircraft at a price lower than that in the contract,” Dhanoa said. “The government has negotiated a very good deal.”

Dhanoa stressed that it was a “government-to-government contract” and told the media that the new Rafale deal was sealed at a much lower price than the previous Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft deal for 126 aircraft. Negotiations for the previous deal had been launched by the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government in 2007, but the Narendra Modi government had scrapped the deal in 2015.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi had on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of altering India’s Rafale deal with France “for the benefit of one businessman”. Later on Twitter, he asked how the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Defence, a company with “nil experience in aerospace”, could have won the contract to execute part of the agreement. The Congress has claimed there was a “huge scam brewing” in the Rafale deal.

The Congress has also claimed that there would be no technology transfer to India under the deal, but Dhanoa debunked this. “Technology may not be going to the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd but it is coming to the Defence Research and Development Organisation, and then to a lot of Indians,” he said.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Children's Day is not for children alone

It’s also a time for adults to revisit their childhood.

Pixabay

Most adults look at childhood wistfully, as a time when the biggest worry was a scraped knee, every adult was a source of chocolate and every fight lasted only till the next playtime. Since time immemorial, children seem to have nailed the art of being joyful, and adults can learn a thing or two about stress-free living from them. Now it’s that time of the year again when children are celebrated for...simply being children, and let it serve as a timely reminder for adults to board that imaginary time machine and revisit their childhood. If you’re unable to unbuckle yourself from your adult seat, here is some inspiration.

Start small, by doodling at the back page of your to-do diary as a throwback to that ancient school tradition. If you’re more confident, you could even start your own comic strip featuring people in your lives. You can caricaturise them or attribute them animal personalities for the sake of humour. Stuck in a boring meeting? Draw your boss with mouse ears or your coffee with radioactive powers. Just make sure you give your colleagues aliases.

Pull a prank, those not resulting in revenue losses of course. Prank calls, creeping up behind someone…pull them out from your memory and watch as everyone has a good laugh. Dress up a little quirky for work. It’s time you tried those colourful ties, or tastefully mismatched socks. Dress as your favourite cartoon characters someday – it’s as easy as choosing a ponytail-style, drawing a scar on your forehead or converting a bath towel into a cape. Even dinner can be full of childish fun. No, you don’t have to eat spinach if you don’t like it. Use the available cutlery and bust out your favourite tunes. Spoons and forks are good enough for any beat and for the rest, count on your voice to belt out any pitch. Better yet, stream the classic cartoons of your childhood instead of binge watching drama or news; they seem even funnier as an adult. If you prefer reading before bedtime, do a reread of your favourite childhood book(s). You’ll be surprised by their timeless wisdom.

A regular day has scope for childhood indulgences in every nook and cranny. While walking down a lane, challenge your friend to a non-stop game of hopscotch till the end of the tiled footpath. If you’re of a petite frame, insist on a ride in the trolley as you about picking items in the supermarket. Challenge your fellow gym goers and trainers to a hula hoop routine, and beat ‘em to it!

Children have an incredible ability to be completely immersed in the moment during play, and acting like one benefits adults too. Just count the moments of precious laughter you will have added to your day in the process. So, take time to indulge yourself and celebrate life with child-like abandon, as the video below shows.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.