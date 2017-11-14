Rajasthan: Two co-travellers of Muslim man killed in Alwar arrested on cow smuggling charges
The police claimed they had bought cows near Dausa illegally.
The Rajasthan Police on Sunday arrested the two men who were travelling with Ummar Khan when he was murdered while transporting cows in Alwar on November 10. Tahir Khan and Javed Khan alias Jabba were charged with cow smuggling, the Hindustan Times reported on Monday.
The duo was produced in a court in Laxmangarh in Sikar district on Monday and remanded in police custody for two days, India Today reported. Both have several cases of cow smuggling registered against them, according to the report.
The two and Ummar Khan were transporting cows from Alwar to Bharatpur on November 10 when they were shot at by alleged cow vigilantes. Ummar Khan’s mutilated body was found on the railway tracks in Ramgaarh that evening. Two suspects were arrested in the case. The police believe they mutilated the body to make the case of alleged cow vigilantism look like an accident.
“During interrogation, Tahir Khan and Javed Khan said they had bought the cows from members of the Rewari community near Dausa,” Anil Beniwal, Alwar (South) assistant superintendent of police, told the Hindustan Times. “Such purchases are illegal as the community mostly herds and sells stray cows without any valid documents.”
The investigating officer added that on Tuesday the accused will be taken to where they claim they bought the cows.