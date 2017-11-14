Assembly elections

Congress releases second list of candidates for Gujarat Assembly elections

The new list replaces candidates in four seats following protests by Patidar leaders on Sunday.

by 

The Congress released it second list of 13 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections on Monday night, the Hindustan Times reported. The polls will be held in two phases – on December 9 and December 14. The results will be declared on December 18.

The new list replaces candidates in four seats following protests by Hardik Patel’s Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti. The two parties had clashed on Sunday night after the Congress announced its first list of 77 candidates for the elections, leaving only three seats for the Patidar outfit. Hours earlier, the two sides had said they had come to an understanding. The Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti is believed to have sought 20 seats.

In its second list, the Congress has replaced Patidar leader Amit Thummar in Junagadh constituency with Bhikha Joshi, Nilesh Kumbai with Ashok Jirawala in Kamrej, Kiran Thakor with Jaish Patel for Bharuch seat and Praful Togadiya with Dhiru Gajera in Varachha Road. These areas reportedly have a considerable number of Patidar voters.

Following the clashes, Hardik Patel on Monday cancelled a rally he was scheduled to address in Gujarat’s Rajkot, where he was expected to announce his support to the Congress.

So far, the Bharatiya Janta Party has announced candidates for 134 of the 182 seats in Gujarat, a state which it has ruled for 22 years.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Children's Day is not for children alone

It’s also a time for adults to revisit their childhood.

Pixabay

Most adults look at childhood wistfully, as a time when the biggest worry was a scraped knee, every adult was a source of chocolate and every fight lasted only till the next playtime. Since time immemorial, children seem to have nailed the art of being joyful, and adults can learn a thing or two about stress-free living from them. Now it’s that time of the year again when children are celebrated for...simply being children, and let it serve as a timely reminder for adults to board that imaginary time machine and revisit their childhood. If you’re unable to unbuckle yourself from your adult seat, here is some inspiration.

Start small, by doodling at the back page of your to-do diary as a throwback to that ancient school tradition. If you’re more confident, you could even start your own comic strip featuring people in your lives. You can caricaturise them or attribute them animal personalities for the sake of humour. Stuck in a boring meeting? Draw your boss with mouse ears or your coffee with radioactive powers. Just make sure you give your colleagues aliases.

Pull a prank, those not resulting in revenue losses of course. Prank calls, creeping up behind someone…pull them out from your memory and watch as everyone has a good laugh. Dress up a little quirky for work. It’s time you tried those colourful ties, or tastefully mismatched socks. Dress as your favourite cartoon characters someday – it’s as easy as choosing a ponytail-style, drawing a scar on your forehead or converting a bath towel into a cape. Even dinner can be full of childish fun. No, you don’t have to eat spinach if you don’t like it. Use the available cutlery and bust out your favourite tunes. Spoons and forks are good enough for any beat and for the rest, count on your voice to belt out any pitch. Better yet, stream the classic cartoons of your childhood instead of binge watching drama or news; they seem even funnier as an adult. If you prefer reading before bedtime, do a reread of your favourite childhood book(s). You’ll be surprised by their timeless wisdom.

A regular day has scope for childhood indulgences in every nook and cranny. While walking down a lane, challenge your friend to a non-stop game of hopscotch till the end of the tiled footpath. If you’re of a petite frame, insist on a ride in the trolley as you about picking items in the supermarket. Challenge your fellow gym goers and trainers to a hula hoop routine, and beat ‘em to it!

Children have an incredible ability to be completely immersed in the moment during play, and acting like one benefits adults too. Just count the moments of precious laughter you will have added to your day in the process. So, take time to indulge yourself and celebrate life with child-like abandon, as the video below shows.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.