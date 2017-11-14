Telangana: Man arrested after being caught on video beating up his wife
Srinivas Reddy’s wife had earlier filed a case against him for harassment over dowry.
A man was caught on camera beating his wife in Hyderabad after she confronted him over his alleged marriage with another woman. Srinivas Reddy, identified as a youth leader of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, was arrested on Monday on charges of attempt to murder and criminal intimidation and remanded to 14 days judicial custody, The News Minute reported.
The video shows Reddy thrashing the woman, dragging her by the hair and pushing her down at his home, while several others watch the incident. He also hit the man who was shooting the video.
His wife, Sangeetha, had reportedly filed a case against Reddy for harassment over dowry. She is his second wife. She alleged that he had married another woman without informing her or seeking a divorce.
“For the last few months, my in-laws have been torturing me for dowry,” she told the media. “My husband would also misbehave with me and treat me like a servant. Things got worse after I gave birth to a girl child. He would say this child is not mine. I was thrown out of the house. Now, he has got married without my knowledge. I came here with my parents to demand justice.”