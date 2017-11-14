Crime News

Gurugram school murder: Court grants bus conductor bail, says there’s no evidence against him

Gurugram Police had first arrested Ashok Kumar, but the CBI detained a 16-year-old student for the murder in November.

by 
Ryan International School website

The Gurugram District Court on Tuesday accepted the bail plea of Ashok Kumar, the bus conductor arrested in connection with the murder of a Class 2 student of Ryan International School in September.

On September 8, the student was found with his throat slit inside a washroom of the Gurugram school. An autopsy revealed injuries on the boy’s neck, inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon, were the cause of death. The Gurugram Police initially arrested Kumar, but the Central Bureau of Investigation detained a 16-year-old Class 11 student of the same school for the crime on November 8.

On Monday, the Central Bureau of Investigation told the Gurugram District Court it does not have any evidence against the bus conductor and that DNA reports confirmed Kumar was not involved in the crime. But the CBI said it was not yet giving Kumar a clean chit as it is waiting for chemical reports and other inputs.

On Tuesday, the investigating agency also summoned Kumar’s uncle, OP Chopra, for allegedly trying to frame Kumar, according to Times Now. Chopra is heard talking to the Class 11 student’s family in an audio clip, the report claimed. He reportedly struck a deal with the family to frame Kumar. Chopra, however, told the TV channel he spoke to the family but did not know they were related to the case.

Pintos’ bail plea

Meanwhile, the CBI submitted a sealed status report to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which is hearing the bail petition of Ryan International Group Chief Executive Officer Ryan Pinto and his parents – founding chairman Augustine Pinto and Managing Director Grace Pinto – in connection with the murder. The court will hear the case again at 4 pm on Tuesday.

On November 6, the Supreme Court had granted them interim bail and directed the Punjab and Haryana High Court to decide the matter within 10 days.

In their bail petitions, the Pintos said it was unimaginable that they could be involved in the crime. “We apprehend that the agencies may, under pressure from the wrath of public opinion, fail to fully appreciate the legal position,” they had said. “Notwithstanding the diabolical nature of the crime...the ends of justice call for an objective evaluation of the circumstances.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Children's Day is not for children alone

It’s also a time for adults to revisit their childhood.

Pixabay

Most adults look at childhood wistfully, as a time when the biggest worry was a scraped knee, every adult was a source of chocolate and every fight lasted only till the next playtime. Since time immemorial, children seem to have nailed the art of being joyful, and adults can learn a thing or two about stress-free living from them. Now it’s that time of the year again when children are celebrated for...simply being children, and let it serve as a timely reminder for adults to board that imaginary time machine and revisit their childhood. If you’re unable to unbuckle yourself from your adult seat, here is some inspiration.

Start small, by doodling at the back page of your to-do diary as a throwback to that ancient school tradition. If you’re more confident, you could even start your own comic strip featuring people in your lives. You can caricaturise them or attribute them animal personalities for the sake of humour. Stuck in a boring meeting? Draw your boss with mouse ears or your coffee with radioactive powers. Just make sure you give your colleagues aliases.

Pull a prank, those not resulting in revenue losses of course. Prank calls, creeping up behind someone…pull them out from your memory and watch as everyone has a good laugh. Dress up a little quirky for work. It’s time you tried those colourful ties, or tastefully mismatched socks. Dress as your favourite cartoon characters someday – it’s as easy as choosing a ponytail-style, drawing a scar on your forehead or converting a bath towel into a cape. Even dinner can be full of childish fun. No, you don’t have to eat spinach if you don’t like it. Use the available cutlery and bust out your favourite tunes. Spoons and forks are good enough for any beat and for the rest, count on your voice to belt out any pitch. Better yet, stream the classic cartoons of your childhood instead of binge watching drama or news; they seem even funnier as an adult. If you prefer reading before bedtime, do a reread of your favourite childhood book(s). You’ll be surprised by their timeless wisdom.

A regular day has scope for childhood indulgences in every nook and cranny. While walking down a lane, challenge your friend to a non-stop game of hopscotch till the end of the tiled footpath. If you’re of a petite frame, insist on a ride in the trolley as you about picking items in the supermarket. Challenge your fellow gym goers and trainers to a hula hoop routine, and beat ‘em to it!

Children have an incredible ability to be completely immersed in the moment during play, and acting like one benefits adults too. Just count the moments of precious laughter you will have added to your day in the process. So, take time to indulge yourself and celebrate life with child-like abandon, as the video below shows.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.