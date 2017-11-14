Kerala: Hadiya’s father moves Supreme Court to seek in-camera hearing on November 27
The top court is due to hear the woman’s testimony in person next week before giving its verdict in the religious conversion case.
The father of Hadiya, the woman whose conversion after marriage to a Muslim man has led to a controversy, has sought in-camera proceedings when the Supreme Court hears her on November 27, ANI reported. Ashokan filed the application in the court on Tuesday, a day after he stopped the Kerala Women’s Commission from meeting his daughter for a second time in as many weeks.
He said in the petition that his daughter’s privacy was important, News18 reported.
The chairperson of the state women’s panel had on Monday tried to meet Hadiya at her house in Kottayam to discuss her travel plans and security arrangements for her trip to New Delhi next week.
The Supreme Court said last month that it would hear Hadiya in person on November 27 before giving its verdict in the case. Her husband Shafin Jahan had moved the Supreme Court in August, against a Kerala High Court order that annulled the marriage and asked that Hadiya be sent to her parents.
Ashokan had approached the High Court after she converted to Islam to marry Jahan in 2016. He alleged that Muslim organisations planned to take her abroad and make her join the Islamic State, and said that Jahan was involved in terror activities. Hadiya was known as Akhila Ashokan before she converted.