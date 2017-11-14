Nigeria: At least 50 killed in suicide bombing at a mosque, say police
No terror group has claimed the attack yet.
At least 50 people were killed and several injured after a suicide bomber detonated himself at a mosque in northeast Nigeria on Tuesday morning, AP reported, quoting police.
The blast took place in Mubi town in Adamawa state when people were arriving at the mosque for morning prayers around 5 am. The suicide bomber, a teenager, detonated his explosives while mingling among worshippers, a police spokesperson told AP.
No terror group has claimed responsibility, but the attack is said to resemble other attacks by the Boko Haram group, Reuters reported.
In a statement, Adamawa Governor Muhammed Umar Jibrilla Bindow described the incident as “an act of wickedness perpetrated by criminals who are bent on destroying the hard earned peace in Mubi and other parts of the state”.
The Boko Haram had captured Mubi in 2014, before the Army restored control in early 2015.