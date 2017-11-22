An Iranian national has been charged with hacking cable TV network HBO, stealing episodes and plot summaries of unaired shows, including Game of Thrones, and then demanding a ransom of $6 million, Reuters reported.

Behzad Mesri is accused of computer fraud, wire fraud, extortion and identity theft. He is in Iran and cannot be arrested immediately, acting United States attorney Joon Kim said, but added that Mesri will face consequences. “He will never be able to travel outside of Iran without fear of being arrested and brought here,” Kim said.

Mesri has been added to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s most wanted list. Prosecutors said he had worked for the Iranian military and also helped an Iranian hacking group, Turk Black Hat Security Team, deface hundreds of US websites.

They said Mesri began conducting online reconnaissance of HBO’s computer networks and employees in May 2017. “Over the next couple of months, he successfully compromised multiple user accounts in order to obtain access to the media giant’s servers,” the BBC quoted court documents as saying.

According to the prosecutors, Mesri has claimed to have stolen 1.5 terabytes of data and used it to extort the company.

Mesri has not yet reacted to the charges, while HBO spokesperson Jeff Cusson declined to comment, Reuters said.