Cabinet clears proposal to raise salaries of Supreme Court and High Court judges
It proposes that the chief justice of India gets Rs. 2.8 lakh per month, while other Supreme Court judges and chief justices of High Courts will get Rs 2.5 lakh
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to increase the salaries of Supreme Court and High Court judges, PTI reported.
Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that two bills would be introduced during the Winter Session of the Parliament to effect the salary raise. The increased salary and pension for retired judges will be effective retrospectively from January 1, 2016.
“The Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958 and High Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1954 will be amended as any decision on judges’ salaries is made through legislative instruments,” Prasad said, according to The Hindu.
The move is expected to benefit 31 judges of the Supreme Court, 1,079 judges of High Courts and about 2,500 retired judges. Currently, the Supreme Court has 25 judges, while the High Courts have 682.
According to the proposal, the chief justice of India will get Rs. 2.8 lakh per month, while other judges of the Supreme Court and chief justices of High Courts will get Rs.2.5 lakh a month. High Court judges will get Rs. 2.25 lakh per month, a senior government official said.