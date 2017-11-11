The business wrap: Centre gets president’s assent to amend Bankruptcy Code, and 6 other top stories
Other headlines: Elon Musk’s Tesla is set to launch the world’s largest lithium-ion battery, and four nations started investigating Uber over a data breach.
A look at the headlines in the sector right now:
- President approves ordinance to amend Bankruptcy Code: The code provides for a legal framework to resolve insolvency cases and release non-performing assets quickly.
- World’s largest lithium-ion battery ready for launch, as Tesla keeps its 100-days-or-free promise: The Tesla Powerpack system is an attempt to alleviate South Australia’s severe energy crisis.
- US, Britain, Australia and Philippines launch investigations into Uber’s data hack cover-up: The taxi aggregator company reportedly paid hackers $1,00,000 to keep the breach in 2016 a secret.
- Benchmark indices close marginally higher : Bhel, Infosys and Sun Pharma were the top gainers on both Sensex and Nifty, while DRL, Bajaj Auto and Adani Ports were the top losers.
- Supreme Court orders fresh auction of Sahara’s Aamby Valley property starting December 1: The bench also warned Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy against obstructing the sale.
- Facebook will let users see Russian accounts they had followed during the US presidential poll: The tool will be available for Facebook and Instagram users by the end of the year.
- Cabinet approves setting up 15th Finance Commission and a task force to review the income tax law: While the panel will devise the revenue-sharing formula for the Centre and states, the task force will look into simplifying the direct tax law.