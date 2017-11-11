quick reads

The business wrap: Centre gets president’s assent to amend Bankruptcy Code, and 6 other top stories

Other headlines: Elon Musk’s Tesla is set to launch the world’s largest lithium-ion battery, and four nations started investigating Uber over a data breach.

A look at the headlines in the sector right now:

  1. President approves ordinance to amend Bankruptcy Code: The code provides for a legal framework to resolve insolvency cases and release non-performing assets quickly.  
  2. World’s largest lithium-ion battery ready for launch, as Tesla keeps its 100-days-or-free promise: The Tesla Powerpack system is an attempt to alleviate South Australia’s severe energy crisis.  
  3. US, Britain, Australia and Philippines launch investigations into Uber’s data hack cover-up: The taxi aggregator company reportedly paid hackers $1,00,000 to keep the breach in 2016 a secret.  
  4. Benchmark indices close marginally higher : Bhel, Infosys and Sun Pharma were the top gainers on both Sensex and Nifty, while DRL, Bajaj Auto and Adani Ports were the top losers.
  5. Supreme Court orders fresh auction of Sahara’s Aamby Valley property starting December 1: The bench also warned Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy against obstructing the sale.
  6. Facebook will let users see Russian accounts they had followed during the US presidential poll: The tool will be available for Facebook and Instagram users by the end of the year.
  7. Cabinet approves setting up 15th Finance Commission and a task force to review the income tax law: While the panel will devise the revenue-sharing formula for the Centre and states, the task force will look into simplifying the direct tax law.
