Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani Mukerjea is playing the victim card, says estranged husband Peter

The former media baron, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the murder, said she was trying to malign his reputation with her claims.

IANS

Former media baron Peter Mukerjea – one of the accused in the Sheena Bora murder case – on Thursday refuted the allegations levelled against him by Indrani Mukerjea, his estranged wife and the prime accused in the case. Peter Mukerjea and the Central Bureau of Investigation filed their responses before the trial court in Mumbai on Thursday, both denying the allegations.

On November 15, Indrani Mukerjea had claimed that Peter Mukerjea had conspired with others to abduct her daughter Sheena. She had sought his call records from alternate numbers, as well. In his reply, Peter Mukerjea said she was “trying to wiggle out of the situation by playing the victim card” and trying to malign his reputation, Times Now reported.

“The entire contents and allegations are based on the figment of imagination of accused No 1 [Indrani Mukerjea], which are false and have been deliberately made at a belated stage with a malafide intention,” he said in his response.

The CBI also rejected Indrani Mukerjea’s allegations, saying she had made sure to even destroy the evidence after murdering her daughter. The agency said it had made its submissions based on the facts it had gathered during investigation, India Today reported.

Sheena Bora was allegedly strangled in a car on April 24, 2012, and her body was burned and dumped in a forest in Maharashtra’s Raigad district. Indrani Mukerjea was arrested after the case came to light in 2015. Her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and her driver were arrested as co-accused in the case.

The Mumbai Police had also arrested Peter Mukerjea for allegedly abetting in the murder. The driver, Shyamvar Rai, has since turned an approver in the case.

Indrani Mukerjea had earlier alleged that Peter Mukerjea may have manipulated the circumstances to frame her and influence the witnesses.

