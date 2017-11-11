International News

China: Citizens write to government condemning eviction of migrant workers in Beijing

The campaign is a ‘serious trampling of human rights’, read their open letter that is being circulated on social media.

by 
A migrant worker rides a tricycle filled with luggage as she was forced to move out of her apartment. | Jason Lee/Reuters

Over a hundred intellectuals in China have written an open letter to the government condemning its plan to evict thousands of migrant workers from Beijing, The Guardian reported on Monday. In the letter that is being circulated on social media, they have called the plan “ruthless” and a “serious trampling of human rights”.

The Chinese government had announced the 40-day eviction campaign after a house fire in southern Beijing on November 18 killed 19 people, 17 of who were migrant workers. The campaign to remove illegal structures will involve a “blanket search and investigation campaign that will cover every single village and household”, local media reported.

Many residents were allegedly given just minutes to pack their belongings, before the police sealed buildings. Water and electricity connections were also cut off in some houses. Currently, several evicted residents are out in the open in the freezing Beijing winter.

“Any civilised and law-abiding society cannot tolerate this, and we must clearly condemn and oppose these actions,” the letter read. It was signed by professors, researchers, poets and artists, and was addressed to the Chinese leadership. They criticised the lack of due process and pace at which the campaign was picking up.

Officials, however, denied they were targeting migrant workers, and said it was focused on safety. “It is irresponsible and groundless to say the campaign is to evict the ‘low-end population’,” an official from the Beijing Administration of Work Safety told the local media.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

If YOLO is your mantra, get ready to live it the right way

So much to do, so little time!

Carpe Diem! We are a part of the generation that truly knows how to live by those words. We understand the value of everyday and believe that life should be lived in the moment. We fear nothing, except maybe the fear of missing out. We live for an adrenalin rush that keeps us young and makes us feel alive. And what makes this spirit more powerful is that it has captured our collective pulse and has created a refreshed way of life.

Planning for the future has never been our forte, our strength lies more in fuelling our wanderlust and collecting memorable experiences. We love our independence, our freedom of expression and thrive on an ambition of pursuing many passions. How do we keep this spirit alive without letting the rigours of life weigh it down? Maybe it’s time we take a break from seizing the day and pause to look ahead.

Start by making a simple vision board and include all that you want your life to be. Do you dream of sailing across the world or sharing your ideas through your own YouTube channel? Do you see yourself travelling the entire world as a blogger or starting your own café frequented by artists and musicians? Whatever life goals you put down on your vision board can be achieved with determination, passion and a little bit of planning.

Five years ago, IDFC Mutual Fund initiated the conversation on planning in advance for what you might need in the future through the movie ‘One Idiot’. The protagonist of the movie “Bugs Uncle”, enlightened many young Indians about the importance of planning their lives and finances.

Bugs Uncle has returned to once again share his wisdom with the youth and provide a fresh perspective on life. The movie ‘Return of One Idiot’ - an Amole Gupte film and an IDFC MF initiative, shows us how, if we don’t pause for a moment and care to define our future, it’ll lead us down a road none of us wants to visit. And while it’s completely understandable something so far away is tough to think about now, it’s something we shouldn’t neglect either. Watch Bugs Bhargava give you his insights on life in the video below.

Play
Return of One Idiot - An Amole Gupte Film and an IDFC MF Initiative : An IDFC Mutual Fund Investor Awareness Initiative

To know more on how to start a habit of saving and investing, and to learn how to plan your life, join the webinar here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of IDFC Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.