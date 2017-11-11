Modi is trying to mislead Gujarat voters, his comments expose his ‘unhealthy mindset’: Congress
The Congress on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to mislead the voters of Gujarat with his claim that the party did nothing for the state, PTI reported. Congress leader Anand Sharma said Modi’s comments exposed the prime minister’s “unhealthy mindset”.
“The prime minister has said that the country’s first prime minister [Jawaharlal Nehru] has not done anything for Gujarat. It is wrong and far from the truth. We condemn it,” Sharma said. He said Nehru initiated several projects in Gujarat, like the Amul cooperative movement, and st up the Indian Institute of Management. He also credited Nehru with the formation of Gandhinagar, the state’s capital, ONGC’s complex at Ankleswar and developments of ports like Kandla and Dahej.
Sharma claimed that Modi’s remarks were a result of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s frustration about the Congress’ increasing popularity in the poll-bound state. “The prime minister has an unhealthy mindset, which is an issue of grave concern for the country.”
He added that while the Congress party abolished the zamindari system, prime minister Modi only had relations with big industrialists, ANI report.
Sharma said that Modi should not give “certificates of honesty” to his government, which he alleged was full of “tainted people” and was trying “to put a lid on big scams”. “The Modi government is running away from accountability, and hence the prime minister never convened a Parliament session ahead of Gujarat Assembly polls,” the Congress leader said.
Dismissing Modi’s charge of Congress’ dynastic politics, Sharma said the party had been led by people like Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Gopal Kishna Gokhala and Madan Mohan Malviya.