Uttar Pradesh: Police release donkeys four days after detaining them for eating expensive plants
The animals reportedly ate plants worth Rs 5 lakh that a senior officer at Ural district jail was planning to plant inside the prison complex.
The police in Uttar Pradesh on Monday released four donkeys after the animals were detained for four days for eating expensive plants in the Ural district jail complex, ANI reported.
The animals were held after their owner, Kamlesh, let them loose despite being warned that a senior officer was planning to plant some expensive plants, RK Mishra, the head constable at Urai jail, told ANI. The plants were reportedly worth Rs 5 lakh.
After the police denied Kamlesh’s request to free the animals, he sought local Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shakti Gahoi’s help, reported India Today. Gahoi went to the police along with Kamlesh and persuaded them to let go the animals.