Bengaluru: FIR filed against Flipkart founders for allegedly cheating businessman of Rs 9.9 crore
The e-commerce retailer said that the allegations were an attempt to ‘harass and pressurise the company’.
The Bengaluru Police has registered a First Information Report against Flipkart co-founders Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal, and three other company officials after a businessman accused them of cheating him of Rs 9.96 crore, PTI reported.
The complainant, Naveen Kumar of Information Technology company C-Store in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar area, alleged that he had supplied 14,000 laptops to Flipkart between June 2015 and June 2016 for its Big Billion Days offer. According to the FIR dated November 21, the e-commerce retailer returned 1,482 units, but did not pay for the remaining units.
“The Tax Deducted at Source and shipping charges for those units too were not paid,” Kumar said in the FIR, according to The Times of India. “When asked to clear the dues, Flipkart falsely claimed it had returned 3,901 units. By not clearing the dues, they have cheated me to the tune of Rs 9,96,21,419.”
Flipkart has called his accusation “false and baseless” and said it is exploring legal options against him, including defamation. “The FIR appears to be nothing but an endeavour to harass and pressurise the company to succumb to baseless demands,” the company said in a statement, according to PTI.
A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including for cheating and criminal breach of trust. Besides the Bansals, sales director Hari, accounts managers Sumit Anand and Sharauque have been named in the complaint.