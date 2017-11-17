fake encounter cases

Now, CBI judge Loya’s son Anuj claims family has no suspicions about his death

However, Anuj Loya had reportedly written a letter a few months after the judge’s death asking for an enquiry commission to investigate the incident.

by 
Courtesy: Caravan/YouTube

Anuj Loya, the son of Central Bureau of Investigation Court judge Brijgopal Harkishan, told Bombay High Court Chief Justice Manjula Chellar on Tuesday that the family has no complaints or suspicions about the circumstances of his father’s death, according to The Times of India.

Loya died in 2014 when he was hearing a matter related to the allegedly staged encounter killing of Sohrabuddin Sheikh – a case in which Amit Shah, now the Bharatiya Janata Party national president, was an accused. Some members of Loya’s family have raised a number of questions about his death, as reported by The Caravan on November 20.

The judge died when he was on a trip to Nagpur to attend a colleague’s daughter’s wedding. “We have full faith in the members of the judiciary who were with him on the night of November 30,” Anuj reportedly said in the letter handed over to Chellar. Anuj Loya also claimed that the family has no suspicions about the integrity of the investigating agencies, and they are certain that his father died of a heart attack.

Anuj’s statement comes despite Caravan releasing videos of the judge’s sister and father saying that he had died in suspicious circumstances, and calling for an inquiry into the death. The Caravan report also carried a copy of a letter that Loya’s family said Anuj wrote to them on the day the then Bombay High Court Chief Justice Mohit Shah visited months after the judge’s death. “I asked him [Mohit Shah] to set up an enquiry commission for dad’s death. I fear that to stop us from doing anything against them, they can harm anyone of our family members. There is threat to our lives,” Anuj had written then. “If anything happens to me or my family, chief justice Mohit Shah and others involved in the conspiracy will be responsible,” he had added.

Anuj Loya’s statement comes just days after two Bombay High Court judges – Bhushan Gavai and Sunil Shukre – who were at the hospital when Loya was declared dead in 2014, claimed there was nothing questionable or suspicious about the circumstances around his death.

Nearly ten days after the Caravan published its report, the demand for an investigation into Loya’s death has gathered support from many circles. Around 150 advocates of the 1,700-member Latur Bar Association, retired Bombay High Court judge BH Marlapalle and former Delhi High Court Chief Justice AP Shah have sought an inquiry.

Former Navy Chief Admiral Laxminarayan Ramdas, former BJP leader Arun Shourie, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), too, want the matter investigated.

However, fresh reports have also brought up more questions.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Virat Kohli and Ola come together to improve Delhi's air quality

The onus of curbing air-pollution is on citizens as well

Pexels

A recent study by The Lancet Journal revealed that outdoor pollution was responsible for 6% of the total disease burden in India in 2016. As a thick smog hangs low over Delhi, leaving its residents gasping for air, the pressure is on the government to implement SOS measures to curb the issue as well as introduce long-term measures to improve the air quality of the state. Other major cities like Mumbai, Pune and Kolkata should also acknowledge the gravitas of the situation.

The urgency of the air-pollution crisis in the country’s capital is being reflected on social media as well. A recent tweet by Virat Kohli, Captain of the Indian Cricket Team, urged his fans to do their bit in helping the city fight pollution. Along with the tweet, Kohli shared a video in which he emphasized that curbing pollution is everyone’s responsibility. Apart from advocating collective effort, Virat Kohli’s tweet also urged people to use buses, metros and Ola share to help reduce the number of vehicles on the road.

In the spirit of sharing the responsibility, ride sharing app Ola responded with the following tweet.

To demonstrate its commitment to fight the problem of vehicular pollution and congestion, Ola is launching #ShareWednesdays : For every ​new user who switches to #OlaShare in Delhi, their ride will be free. The offer by Ola that encourages people to share resources serves as an example of mobility solutions that can reduce the damage done by vehicular pollution. This is the fourth leg of Ola’s year-long campaign, #FarakPadtaHai, to raise awareness for congestion and pollution issues and encourage the uptake of shared mobility.

In 2016, WHO disclosed 10 Indian cities that made it on the list of worlds’ most polluted. The situation necessitates us to draw from experiences and best practices around the world to keep a check on air-pollution. For instance, a system of congestion fees which drivers have to pay when entering central urban areas was introduced in Singapore, Oslo and London and has been effective in reducing vehicular-pollution. The concept of “high occupancy vehicle” or car-pool lane, implemented extensively across the US, functions on the principle of moving more people in fewer cars, thereby reducing congestion. The use of public transport to reduce air-pollution is another widely accepted solution resulting in fewer vehicles on the road. Many communities across the world are embracing a culture of sustainable transportation by investing in bike lanes and maintenance of public transport. Even large corporations are doing their bit to reduce vehicular pollution. For instance, as a participant of the Voluntary Traffic Demand Management project in Beijing, Lenovo encourages its employees to adopt green commuting like biking, carpooling or even working from home. 18 companies in Sao Paulo executed a pilot program aimed at reducing congestion by helping people explore options such as staggering their hours, telecommuting or carpooling. After the pilot, drive-alone rates dropped from 45-51% to 27-35%.

It’s the government’s responsibility to ensure that the growth of a country doesn’t compromise the natural environment that sustains it, however, a substantial amount of responsibility also lies on each citizen to lead an environment-friendly lifestyle. Simple lifestyle changes such as being cautious about usage of electricity, using public transport, or choosing locally sourced food can help reduce your carbon footprint, the collective impact of which is great for the environment.

Ola is committed to reducing the impact of vehicular pollution on the environment by enabling and encouraging shared rides and greener mobility. They have also created flat fare zones across Delhi-NCR on Ola Share to make more environment friendly shared rides also more pocket-friendly. To ensure a larger impact, the company also took up initiatives with City Traffic Police departments, colleges, corporate parks and metro rail stations.

Join the fight against air-pollution by using the hashtag #FarakPadtaHai and download Ola to share your next ride.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Ola and not by the Scroll editorial team.