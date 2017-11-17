The big news: Hadiya says court’s order has still not ensured her freedom, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: All accused in 2016 Kopardi gangrape case were sentenced to death, and Modi called the Congress ‘anti-Narmada’ during a poll rally in Gujarat.
A look at the headlines right now:
- I asked the court for freedom, but I am not free yet, says Hadiya: The homeopathy student said she hoped her college did not become a prison for her.
- Ahmednagar court sentences all three accused in 2016 Kopardi gangrape case to death: The three men had been convicted of the crime on November 18.
- Modi calls Congress anti-Narmada at election rally in Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi to visit state today: The two-phase Gujarat elections will take place on December 9 and December 14. Counting is scheduled for December 18.
- Now, CBI judge Loya’s son Anuj claims family has no suspicions about his death: However, Anuj Loya had reportedly written a letter a few months after the judge’s death asking for an inquiry commission to investigate the incident.
- NHRC issues notices to Maharashtra based on reports of Latur rape: The attitude of the local police and the school administration was ‘highly sadistic and unethical’, the National Human Rights Commission said.
- 150 stray dogs allegedly poisoned to death in Karnataka, police lodge FIR against gram panchayat: The Belagutti Gram Panchayat has been accused of killing the animals after there was an alleged increase in dog-bite cases.
- North Korea fires ballistic missile, US President Donald Trump says he will ‘take care of it’: The launch came days after Washington imposed fresh sanctions on Pyongyang.
- Pervez Musharraf says he is LeT’s ‘biggest supporter’, backs militant group’s actions in Kashmir: The former Pakistani leader says LeT was not involved in Mumbai terror attacks.
- Onion prices soar to Rs 80 per kg in Delhi because of limited supply: The Centre has ordered 2,000 tonnes of onion to be imported to boost supplies.
- Mamata Banerjee praises President Ram Nath Kovind for maintaining a ‘low profile image’: The West Bengal chief minister gifted the president a painting made by her on his maiden visit to the state.