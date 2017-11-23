Congress says images showing Rahul Gandhi registered as non-Hindu at Somnath temple are ‘fabricated’
The party blamed the BJP for the controversy.
The Congress on Wednesday said that images circulating on social media showing party Vice President Rahul Gandhi registered as a non-Hindu at the Somnath temple in Gujarat were fake. “There is only one visitor’s book at Somnath temple that was signed by Rahul Gandhi. Any other image being circulated is fabricated,” the party said on Twitter.
The Congress blamed Gujarat’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for the controversy, and also addressed a press conference to clarify any doubts. The clarification comes after Gandhi reportedly signed his name in the register meant for non-Hindus. He had visited the temple on Wednesday morning during a campaign rally in the poll-bound state.
“Here is the original signature of Rahul Gandhi at Somnath Temple,” Congress’ chief whip in the Lok Sabha Deepender Hooda said showing an entry in a visitors’ book, reported ANI. “The other signature is written as ‘Rahul Gandhi ji’, why would he write ‘ji’? We don’t know who wrote it. The BJP is doing what it does best: diverting from real issues.”
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said, “The signature which is being talked of is different. Neither it is the signature of Rahul Gandhi, nor was this register ever given to him.” Surjewala also said that not only was Gandhi a Hindu, but also a “janeu dhari” Hindu (a Hindu who wears a sacred thread around his torso).
BJP Information Technology cell head Amit Malviya had questioned whether the Gandhi family was “lying about” its religious faith. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra demanded that Rahul Gandhi “must say who he actually is”.