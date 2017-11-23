Counting under way for Uttar Pradesh civic body election
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s mayoral candidates were leading in 10 seats in the morning.
The results of the Uttar Pradesh municipal elections will be declared on Friday. The counting of votes began at 8 am. The elections were conducted in three phases on November 22, 26 and 29. The overall voter turnout was 52.4%.
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s mayoral candidates were leading in Ghaziabad, Firozabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, Allahabad, Bareilly, Moradabad, Gorakhpur and Ayodhya according to initial trends, News18 reported. The Bahujan Samaj Party was leading in Aligarh, Meerut, Saharanpur, Agra and Jhansi while the Congress was leading in Mathura around 10.45 am.
Local reports said that counting began late in some places like Deoria, Farrukhabad and Fatehabad because the officials did not report on time. There are 334 counting centres across the state.
The first phase of polling saw nearly 53% voting. Voting was peaceful at all polling booths except one in Badaun, where votes were cast again as incidents of ballot papers being damaged were reported. Elections were held in five municipal corporations of Agra, Kanpur, Ayodhya-Faizabad, Meerut and Gorakhpur, 71 municipal boards and 154 nagar panchayats – spread across 24 districts.
The second phase of voting was marred by reports of malfunctioning EVMs and names missing from the electoral rolls. Polling in 25 districts saw a voter turnout of 52%. The second phase covered 189 civic bodies. It included six municipal corporations, 51 municipal councils and 132 nagar panchayats.
In 2012, the Bharatiya Janata Party had won 10 of the 12 mayoral posts, but bagged only 42 municipal boards chairperson seats and 36 seats in nagar panchayats.