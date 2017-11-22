Voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh local body elections began on Wednesday morning. Elections are being held in five municipal corporations of Agra, Kanpur, Ayodhya-Faizabad, Meerut and Gorakhpur, 71 municipal boards and 154 nagar panchayats.

The voting will be held in three phases – on November 22, November 26 and November 29. The results will be declared on December 1.

Chief Minister Adityanath cast his vote at a polling booth in his constituency of Gorakhpur early in the morning.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath casts his vote at a polling station in #Gorakhpur, in the first phase of local body election pic.twitter.com/puzP0JvT4l — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 22, 2017

Voting underway for the first phase of local body election in #UttarPradesh: Visuals from a polling station in #Jalaun pic.twitter.com/hYKEZwTTB3 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 22, 2017

Around 30 million voters are eligible to vote in the local body polls for more than 650 posts. The Adityanath-led government had recently constituted the Ayodhya Nagar Nigam and Mathura-Vrindavan Nagar Nigam municipal corporations.

In 2012, the Bharatiya Janata Party had won 10 of the 12 mayoral posts, but bagged only 42 municipal boards chairperson seats and 36 seats in nagar panchayats.