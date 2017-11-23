Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa rewards military leaders and war veterans with Cabinet posts
He retained most of the ministers from Robert Mugabe’s Cabinet, but members affiliated to Lady Grace Mugabe’s Generation 40 faction have been sidelined.
Zimbabwe’s new President Emmerson Mnangagwa (pictured above) has appointed two senior members of the military to the Cabinet, BBC reported.
Sibusiso Moyo, the general who announced the military takeover on state TV on November 14, is the new foreign minister, while air force chief Perence Shiri has been appointed the Minister of Agriculture and Land Affairs.
The leaders of the powerful war veterans’ group who sided with Mnangagwa also received positions in the Cabinet. The association’s leader Chris Mutsvangwa is now in charge of the Ministry of Information. Another leader of the group, Victor Matemadanda, has been named the Deputy Minister of War Veterans.
The president has retained most of the ministers from former president Robert Mugabe’s Cabinet, reported Kenyan daily The Nation. Many former ministers removed by Mugabe were also reinstated, including Patrick Chinamas, who is back as the Finance Minister. Chinamas was removed by Mugabe during a Cabinet reshuffle in October. Others such as Angelina Masuku, July Moyo, Monica Mutsvangwa, Ndabazekhaya Ginyilitshe Cain Mathema, Ziyambi Ziyambi andAbednico Ncube have also received ministerial and deputy ministerial positions.
However, the members of the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front
party, who were part of former First Lady Grace Mugabe’s Generation 40 faction, have been sidelined, Voice of America reported.